Việt Nam, Laos hold fifth defence policy dialogue

LUANG PRABANG — Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and his Lao counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Vongkham Phommakone co-chaired the fifth Việt Nam – Laos defence policy dialogue in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang on March 28.

During the dialogue, the two sides exchanged views on global and regional situations, shared concerns, and lauded the ASEAN-led mechanisms. They agreed to work together to enhance the bloc’s solidarity and centrality in the regional security architecture.

Regarding the East Sea issue, Chiến underscored Việt Nam’s consistent stance that all the parties concerned must adhere to international norms and laws, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), uphold the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and expedite the negotiation and signing of a substantive and effective code of conduct (COC) in the waters.

The deputy ministers acknowledged fruitful bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue.

They said in the time to come, based on the signed agreements between the two defence ministries, the two sides will further step up delegation exchanges at all levels, effectively maintain consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and coordinate in border management and protection. Other important areas for joint activities involve education and training, UN peacekeeping operations, and military law. They also agreed to keep coordinating with and supporting each other at multilateral forums and events hosted by their countries.

At the conclusion of the dialogue, the two parties signed its official minutes.

The same day, the Vietnamese defence delegation visited the Luang Prabang Military Command.

Welcoming the delegation, Major General Sivixay Phengsantisouk, Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command, noted the positive results of cooperation between the command and its counterparts of Việt Nam’s Sơn La and Điện Biên provinces. The two sides have regularly shared information on cross-border crimes, national border security, immigration activities, and irregular migration, while also increasing joint patrols in accordance with the signed agreements.

Chiến suggested that they continue effectively implementing their cooperation under the two ministries' protocol and annual cooperation plan, exchange information in a timely manner, properly address issues emerging in border areas, and effectively combat cross-border crimes.

He stated that the Ministry of National Defence and People’s Army of Việt Nam stand ready to facilitate bilateral collaboration, solidarity, and mutual understanding, particularly between the Luang Prabang Military Command and the border guard units and Military Region 2 of Việt Nam, thus contributing to the Việt Nam - Laos special friendship. — VNS