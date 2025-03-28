Việt Nam President hosts banquet in honour of Brazilian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường hosted a grand state banquet in Hà Nội on Friday in honour of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam.

In his opening speech, President Cường affirmed that despite the geographical distance, Việt Nam and Brazil have long shared the common values of freedom, ideals, and a strong aspiration for peace. Throughout their histories of struggle for independence and national defence, both nations have etched heroic and glorious chapters, marked by the undauntedness and desire for a brighter future.

He recalled a pivotal time in 1912, when a young man who later became President Hồ Chí Minh lived and worked in Rio de Janeiro to seek a path for national salvation. This early connection laid the foundation for the enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Vietnamese people always remember and deeply appreciate the solidarity and support from international friends, including Lula da Silva, for the country's struggle for national liberation and reunification, he said.

He affirmed that for more than three decades since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Việt Nam and Brazil have built a robust relationship grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, the common values of independence, freedom, and development, along with cultural and historical similarities. Brazil has so far become Việt Nam’s first strategic partner in Latin America.

The host President highlighted the vast potential for all-around cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the bilateral talks, particularly the signing of the 2025–2030 Action Plan for implementing the Strategic Partnership.

Looking ahead, President Cường envisioned expanded exchanges between the two countries, with greater trade and mobility. He eagerly anticipated seeing more of Brazil’s rich culture in Việt Nam, particularly its renowned passion for football.

With the determination and efforts of both sides, he firmly believed that the potential and opportunities for bilateral collaboration will soon be realised, bringing real benefits to their peoples.

Lula da Silva, for his part, noted that in 1912, Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader of Việt Nam, lived for three months in the Santa Teresa district. This experience later inspired him to write an article about Jose Leandro da Silva, a black trade union leader from Pernambuco, in which he strongly condemned racism and championed international solidarity. This historical connection illustrates how, despite being in different parts of the world, the two nations share fundamental values that unite them, the Brazilian President said.

He acknowledged that while Việt Nam and Brazil have taken different historical paths, the independence and determination have led them to a common goal: safeguarding peace, multilateralism, and international law.

Underscoring their common commitment to sustainable development and the fight against poverty, the Brazilian leader stressed that this was a key reason for elevating bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in late 2024. He noted that this partnership has been further strengthened during his visit, reflecting the shared aspiration to increase dialogue on global issues and expand bilateral coordination across various fields.

He hoped that the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024 would mark the beginning of a new era of bilateral friendship, enabling both nations to work together in overcoming today's challenges. — VNS