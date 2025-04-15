Tân Sơn Nhất Airport's new terminal ready for first flights from April 17

HCM CITY — Tân Sơn Nhất Airport’s new Terminal T3 – a symbolic infrastructure project of HCM City – has been officially completed and will be officially put into operation in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

The airport plans to hold the grand opening of Terminal T3 at the end of the month and begin operations immediately after the holiday peak of April 30 and May 1.

The construction of Terminal T3 marks a major step forward in city’s urban transport infrastructure and according to the plan, from April 17, Vietnam Airlines’ flights between HCM City and Vân Đồn will be relocated to the terminal.

With its modern design and synchronised system of access roads and overpasses, the terminal will accommodate nearly 80 per cent of all domestic flights to and from Tân Sơn Nhất Airport.

Domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will be moved to Terminal T3.

The terminal comprises one underground level and four above-ground levels, with a total floor area of 112,500sq.m.

The terminal’s interior has been designed in a smart and modern manner, featuring 90 traditional check-in counters, 20 automatic bag drop counters, and 42 self-service check-in kiosks, all aimed at optimising passenger experience. The terminal features 27 boarding gates, including 13 with air bridges and 14 served by shuttle buses, along with six baggage handling islands for departing flights and ten baggage claim islands for arrivals.

Security has been strengthened with 25 passenger screening checkpoints and eight advanced security scanning gates.

There is also a dedicated VIP and business-class lounge, ensuring a high-end and comfortable experience for premium passengers.

Ahead of the terminal’s completion, the Trần Quốc Hoàn – Cộng Hòa connecting road – a major artery directly linked to the terminal – has also reached near completion.

The project is currently in the final phase of technical infrastructure finishing, lighting installation and traffic arrangement, which will help synchronise infrastructure and reduce congestion around Tân Sơn Nhất Airport when Terminal T3 becomes operational.

As of now, Terminal T3 has been almost fully completed, boasting a modern, spacious, and brightly lit appearance, ready for its official opening. Inside the main hall, all construction items have been finalised, including the lighting system, flight information screens, digital boards and check-in counters.

All luggage conveyor systems, baggage scanners and automatic tray return systems have also been completed. Terminal T3 includes eight conveyor lines, six departure baggage islands and ten arrival baggage islands.

Authorities are now focusing all manpower on cleaning and final detailing of the entire space.

The airport’s representative said that nearly 200 workers are working daily across all levels from the main lobby to the third floor, lounges and other areas. The general clean-up is also expected to be completed by April 17.

By the end of April, all Vietnam Airlines domestic flights will officially move to Terminal T3, except for those between HCM City and Côn Đảo, Cà Mau and Rạch Giá, which will continue operating from Terminal T1. — VNS