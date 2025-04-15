VNU, Tsinghua co-found Việt Nam – China university network

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National University - Hà Nội (VNU) and China’s Tsinghua University have signed a memorandum of understanding on co-founding the Việt Nam - China university network and another affirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation in digital education and jointly addressing opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and online education.

The formation of the network and the strengthening of cooperation in digital education demonstrate a strong joint effort by these two leading higher education institutions to deepen scientific and educational collaboration between the two countries, especially in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Việt Nam - China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 – 2025) and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange in 2025.

The network aims to create a platform for higher education and scientific organisations in Việt Nam and China to collaborate in research and to enhance the quality and effectiveness of education and training. It will also facilitate technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange between the two countries. Promoting educational cooperation through this network will help Việt Nam improve its expert workforce, master advanced technologies, and contribute to creating breakthroughs in the nation’s socio-economic development in the era of the nation's rise.

As members of the network, participating universities will be able to engage in diverse cooperative activities such as implementing joint research and training projects; co-organising scientific events; exchanging information, materials, and academic publications; co-publishing; and conducting faculty, staff, and student exchanges.

To facilitate future joint initiatives, VNU and Tsinghua University agreed to explore the establishment of a joint Việt Nam - China AI research and development laboratory, as well as the placement of permanent representatives at each other’s campuses. These measures aim to strengthen long-term collaboration and coordination.

The two universities also committed to deepening cooperation in AI-applied education, focusing on enhancing the quality of teaching, developing personalised learning pathways for students, optimising instructional processes, and assisting educators in designing course content.

In addition, VNU and Tsinghua will take advantage of massive open online learning courses (MOOCs) to facilitate academic exchange and collaboration among faculty and students through co-developed courses. These platforms will improve student access to high-quality digital learning resources. The two institutions also plan to utilise Global Hybrid Classrooms to foster interdisciplinary dialogue and cooperation.

Tsinghua University, which launched the Global MOOC and Online Education Alliance in 2020 and serves as its Secretariat, will support VNU’s participation in the Alliance. Currently comprising 23 member institutions from 16 countries, the alliance offers VNU opportunities to collaborate with leading global universities and educational platforms. — VNS