Ministry proposes aligning civil servant salaries with private sector averages

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has proposed that salaries for civil servants should be based on job positions, calculated using the average pay in the private sector, in a move aimed at improving livelihoods and retaining talent in the public sector.

The salary framework should be benchmarked against average wages in the private sector.

This is essential to ensure that officials and civil servants can work with peace of mind, and it would help prevent negative practices, combat corruption and curb the brain drain, the ministry said.

In a report compiling international best practices to support the revision of Việt Nam’s Law on Cadres and Civil Servants, the ministry has made several recommendations, with remuneration being a key focus.

The report said many countries design salary structures for public servants comprising base salary, bonuses and various allowances such as for travel, accommodation or hardship zones, without including separate allowances for official positions since pay is determined by job roles.

Salaries are typically calculated based on the national average income, particularly referencing private sector standards.

The ministry cited China as an example, where civil servants are paid fully and on time.

They also receive regional and hardship allowances, housing support, healthcare subsidies and end-of-year bonuses for outstanding performances.

In Japan, the National Personnel Authority researches and proposes salary frameworks aligned with job classification and the country's economic context. The proposals are submitted to Parliament and the Cabinet for approval.

The framework includes criteria for salary increases (such as years of service, job difficulty and performance), job classification, overtime and holiday pay, and allowances for hazardous or specialist work. Adjustments of salary and bonus levels will be made based on family dependents, part-time status, necessary equipment for civil servants' lives and other job positions with special working conditions.

The salary structure is shaped by living costs, private sector wage levels and other relevant conditions. The National Personnel Authority establishes detailed pay scales and bands for each job type.

In Thailand, meanwhile, the salary structure includes salaries, allowances, annual bonuses (based on performance until retirement or resignation) and pensions in its civil service pay structure. Position-based allowances are excluded from bonus and pension calculations. Civil servants who demonstrate integrity, discipline and effectiveness may be recommended for pay increases by their supervisors.

In the United States, performance-based pay and incentive bonuses are central to the civil service remuneration system. Pay rises depend on job performance rather than seniority. Equal pay is mandated for work of equal value, taking into account national, regional and private sector benchmarks. High-performing employees are recognised through targeted incentives.

In France, civil servants receive base pay along with allowances for housing and family circumstances. Bonuses and additional allowances are granted according to official regulations. Family-related allowances are based on the number of dependents under a civil servant’s care.

In New Zealand, the average monthly salary for civil servants ranges at NZ$1,333-4,191 (US$768-2,417), including benefits such as housing and transport. Salaries are determined by experience and educational qualifications. — VNS