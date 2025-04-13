Teaching children self-protection

Ensuring the well-being of children in remote areas requires a multifaceted approach. One community-based project is focusing on providing practical support and educational initiatives related to personal safety and healthy development. We'll visit their workshop and learn about their work.
Vietnamese police have revealed a major operation producing and selling 573 brands of counterfeit powdered milk, targeting vulnerable groups like diabetics, kidney patients, premature infants, and pregnant women.
Seven major hospitals in the central area of HCM City will provide support for Thủ Đức Regional General Hospital until 2030 in an effort to develop it into a first-grade general hospital, according to the city’s Department of Health.