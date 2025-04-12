HCM City faces water supply disruptions across districts during weekend

HCM CITY — Tens of thousands of households in ten districts will face water supply interruptions or reduced pressure due to maintenance at the Tân Hiệp water treatment facility in Hóc Môn District.

Water will be completely cut off from 9pm on Saturday (April 12) to 5am on Sunday (April 13) in areas, including District 8 (wards 7, 8, 9 and 15) and Bình Chánh District (wards Tân Kiên, Bình Chánh and Tân Quý Tây),

Other areas will experience low water pressure, including Bình Tân and Hóc Môn, District 6, District 12, Gò Vấp, Tân Phú, Tân Bình, and others.

SAWACO, the city’s main water provider, noted that some areas may recover more slowly after supply resumes.

They will use tank trucks to deliver water to severely affected locations.

The company is committed to improving water services for residents, said a representative of SAWACO. — VNS