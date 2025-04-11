Symposium discusses comprehensive protection for cardiovascular-renal-metabolic patients

HCM CITY — Health experts highlighted the importance of early intervention and comprehensive disease management for cardiovascular-renal-metabolic patients at a recent scientific symposium organised by the Việt Nam Heart Association.

According to experts, cardiovascular-renal-metabolic conditions – including cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and metabolic disorders such as diabetes – are among the most pressing healthcare challenges. These conditions are closely interconnected, often coexisting and mutually exacerbating one another.

For instance, over 60 per cent of patients with chronic kidney disease also have cardiovascular disease; 30–40 per cent of heart failure patients also suffer from chronic kidney disease; and approximately 40 per cent of diabetes patients have kidney complications. Notably, 16 per cent of patients with heart failure are also diagnosed with both diabetes and kidney disease, while 20–40 per cent of heart failure patients have diabetes, and one in three individuals with diabetes suffer from cardiovascular disease. Effective management of these overlapping conditions requires an integrated approach that addresses all three simultaneously.

Diabetes is associated with serious complications, especially affecting the heart and kidneys, two vital organs essential to sustaining life.

Alarmingly, the global prevalence of diabetes continues to rise. An estimated 537 million people worldwide are living with this disease, more than 60 million suffer from heart failure, and approximately 850 million are affected by chronic kidney disease.

At the event, experts strongly emphasised the need for early intervention and multidisciplinary collaboration to effectively manage cardiovascular-renal-metabolic diseases.

Professor Javed Butler, President of Baylor Scott and White Research Institute (USA), added: “Proactive screening, especially among high-risk populations, is one of the most effective ways to prevent severe complications. Early detection and timely treatment not only extend patients’ lives but also significantly improve their quality of life - easing both physical suffering and emotional burdens for patients and their families.”

In Việt Nam, cardiovascular-renal-metabolic diseases pose a heavy burden on the healthcare system, with cardiovascular diseases alone accounting for 21 per cent of the national health burden, followed by diabetes and kidney disease, which together contribute 6.3 per cent of the total burden.

The Standing Vice President of the Vietnam National Heart Association, Professor Nguyễn Lân Việt, said: “Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases are deeply interconnected and often coexist, creating a cycle that increases health risks and accelerates disease progression. This close association underscores the urgent need for early intervention through timely screening, diagnosis and treatment to better manage these conditions and improve outcomes for patients at risk”.

In Việt Nam, approximately seven million people are currently living with type 2 diabetes. Research estimates that with timely intervention and early treatment, more than 21,682 lives with type 2 diabetes could be saved annually, and over 17,000 cardiovascular-related deaths could be prevented. Additionally, early disease management could also save an estimated VNĐ588 billion yearly by reducing the need for dialysis and the treatment of related complications.

The symposium served not only as a platform for in-depth scientific exchange but also marked a significant step forward in the journey of treatment innovation, both in Việt Nam and globally. With the latest clinical data and proven therapeutic outcomes, the event opened new pathways for improving cardiovascular-renal-metabolic health outcomes and enhancing quality of life for millions of patients worldwide. — VNS