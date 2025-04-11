Metro Hà Nội serves nearly five million passengers in Q1

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Railway One Member Limited Liability Company (Metro Hà Nội) recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, safely operating more than 39,000 trips and serving close to five million passengers, up over 13 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Cát Linh – Hà Đông metro line continued to lead in ridership, with more than three million trips taken during the quarter, a year-on-year increase of 13 per cent. Ticket revenue on the line surpassed VNĐ20 billion (US$777,900), up over nine per cent.

Meanwhile, the Nhổn – Hà Nội station route welcomed approximately 1.5 million passengers and brought in over VNĐ9 billion in revenue.

Metro Hà Nội is also stepping up efforts to improve multimodal connectivity across the city. The operator is working with several partners, including the Hà Nội Transport Corporation (Transerco), Trí Nam bicycle services, VinBus electric buses, and ride-hailing firms such as Xanh SM and Grab Việt Nam, to develop integrated plans, aimed at enhancing linkages between urban rail and other forms of transport.

The company is targeting more than 161,000 trips and over 19 million passengers for the full year, a projected rise of nearly 47 per cent in trips and over 24 per cent in revenue compared to 2024.

Annual ticket sales are expected to top VNĐ111 billion ($4.3 million), with post-tax profit forecast to exceed VNĐ20 billion, up more than 34 per cent year-on-year.

To meet these targets, Metro Hà Nội said it will continue to bolster staff training and development, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of both metro lines, while striving to fulfil all key performance indicators for the year. — VNS