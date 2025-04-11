Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu to start, inaugurate many projects on April 19

BÀ RỊA VŨNG TÀU – The People's Committee of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province said that the groundbreaking ceremony for the entire road connecting to Biên Hòa – Vũng Tàu Expressway with a total investment of VNĐ13.9 trillion (US$547.1 million) will be held on April 19.

The route will pass through the localities of Bà Rịa City, Long Đất District and Vũng Tàu City.

With a route length of more than 6.8km, the road is designed according to urban expressway standards. The project will feature four lanes and two emergency lanes, with a roadbed width of 24.75m and a design speed of 100km/h.

The parallel road on both sides has a design speed of 60km/h, with a roadbed width of 9m wide and two lanes. The construction site is in Long Đất District and Vũng Tàu City.

This is one of two projects that the province will inaugurate to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The province will also organise the traffic inauguration of the Biên Hoà - Vũng Expressway phase 1 (section passing through this province) with a total investment of VNĐ5.19 trillion ($52 million).

This is a national key project that, when completed, will be put into use along with the North-South Expressway, Long Thành International Airport, and connected to economic centres and seaports.

This project started in June 2023 and after nearly two years of construction efforts, the project is about to be completed on schedule.

In addition, the Vũng Tàu Main Road project in Vũng Tàu City will also start construction on April 19.

The project is 2.87km long and designed according to urban road standards with a scale of six lanes and a speed of 80km/h.

These projects are expected to be completed and put into use by the end of 2026. – VNS