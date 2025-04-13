HCM City bans tutoring after 8pm to ensure student health

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to prohibit extra classes after 8pm in an effort to ensure student health, according to Hồ Minh Tân, Chief of Office of the department.

Speaking at a training session for the city’s newly launched extra-class management software, Tân highlighted the city's status as a major urban hub, where traffic congestion during peak hours is common.

Based on departmental assessments, most students leave school between 4pm and 5pm. They require sufficient time to travel home, have dinner, rest, and, if needed, attend additional classes. All such activities, he said, should be completed by 8pm at the latest.

Tân noted that many schools in the city already run full-day schedules, with students spending a significant amount of time in class. Therefore, if they participate in supplementary lessons, the schedule must be arranged carefully to ensure it does not negatively impact their well-being. Ending extra classes before 8pm also gives students more time with their families and supports a balanced lifestyle.

The department has consulted with relevant city departments, education experts, and stakeholders, and has determined that the proposed time restriction is reasonable. The policy will be submitted to the HCM City People’s Committee for official approval.

At present, there are approximately 1,300 tutoring centres citywide, with 3,300 teachers registered to offer after-school classes. To enhance transparency and supervision, the Department of Education and Training has launched an online platform for parents to look up verified information about these services at https://dtht.hcm.edu.vn.

According to official data, 93 per cent of primary, secondary, and high schools in HCM City currently operate on a two-session-per-day schedule. — VNS