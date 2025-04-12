First third-gen artificial heart implant successful in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Doctors at the 108 Military Central Hospital have successfully performed Việt Nam’s first implantation of a third-generation partial artificial heart (LVAD – HeartMate 3)

This marks a significant milestone in the country’s medical field, bringing Vietnamese healthcare closer to the world’s most advanced systems.

A life-saving solution for patients awaiting heart transplants

In March, 46-year-old patient H.T.X from north central Thanh Hóa Province was diagnosed with severe heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (EF down to just 19 per cent) caused by dilated cardiomyopathy. She also suffered from serious complications, including a previous stroke and right subclavian artery occlusion.

After extensive consultations with both domestic and international medical experts, the patient was indicated for implantation of a third-generation Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD – HeartMate 3), the latest model designed to support the left side of the heart.

The four-hour surgery was conducted by doctors from the 108 Military Central Hospital under the guidance of Professor Jan D. Schmitto, President of the Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS) Programme and a world-renowned expert in the field.

Two weeks post surgery, the patient has regained stable health and is independently mobile. She is currently undergoing professional post-operative care and is expected to be discharged soon.

According to Dr. Đặng Việt Đức, deputy director of the Cardiology Institute at 108 Military Central Hospital, the HeartMate 3 LVAD is among the most advanced cardiovascular technologies currently available. It significantly enhances blood circulation to the body’s organs, allowing patients to maintain a near-normal quality of life.

Looking forward to a new chapter

“I truly long to live and witness my son’s wedding, even though he is still a university student. I am deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses, staff at 108 Military Central Hospital, and the international experts who have ‘revived’ my heart. I feel very healthy now and eagerly await the day I am discharged,” the patient said.

Heart failure is the final stage of many cardiovascular diseases and has the highest mortality rate globally, even higher than cancer and stroke.

The successful implantation of the HeartMate 3 device, performed for the first time in Việt Nam at the 108 Military Central Hospital, highlights its superior performance, which has been proven in multiple global studies showing over 76 per cent five-year survival rates. It is currently the only LVAD recognised by major cardiology associations worldwide as a long-term treatment option for end-stage heart failure patients awaiting transplants.

This success offers new hope to thousands of patients with end-stage heart failure who have no option but to wait for a transplant, while donor organ availability remains extremely limited despite recent improvements.

This was the first successful implantation performed by a team of young Vietnamese doctors from the 108 Military Central Hospital, under international guidance. It represents a turning point in Việt Nam’s cardiovascular surgery field. — VNS