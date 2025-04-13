Việt Nam discovers major counterfeit powdered milk scheme targeting vulnerable groups

HCM CITY — Vietnamese police have revealed a major operation producing and selling 573 brands of counterfeit powdered milk, targeting vulnerable groups like diabetics, kidney patients, premature infants, and pregnant women.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Public Security announced charges against eight individuals for producing fake food products and violating accounting regulations.

The network distributed large quantities of counterfeit powdered milk across Hà Nội and surrounding provinces, according to the police.

The investigation revealed that since August 2021, the suspects had established two companies (Rance Pharma and Hacofood Group) to make and sell the fake powdered milk.

They managed to produce an shocking 573 different brands, specifically aiming at individuals with health issues such as diabetes, kidney failure, and those in delicate conditions such as pregnancy or prematurity.

While the labels boasted premium ingredients such as bird’s nest extract, cordyceps, macadamia powder, and walnut powder, investigations found these claims to be entirely fabricated. Instead, the suspects used subpar raw materials and added questionable additives that posed health risks.

According to authorities, any powdered milk containing less than 70 per cent of the advertised ingredients would be classified as counterfeit.

Over the past four years, the suspects successfully marketed and sold these various products, leading to a shocking revenue of nearly VNĐ500 billion (US$21 million).

In a related crackdown, police recently arrested five people, including two Vietnamese influencers, for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit food.

Their produce (called Kera candy) contained only 0.51 grams of fiber per box, which is far below the promised amount, and had dangerously high sorbitol levels, risking digestive issues.

Việt Nam faces a pressing issue of counterfeit goods due to lax management and weak law enforcement, experts said.

The problem has caused financial losses and serious health risks for consumers, particularly those relying on specialised nutritional products. — VNS