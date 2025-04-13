Bắc Ninh should prioritise investments in developing digital infrastructure: NA chair

BẮC NINH — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday urged Bắc Ninh Province to develop modern and synchronised digital infrastructure and digital platforms, emphasising that now is a golden and most opportune time to advance the revolution in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Addressing a forum on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation held by the northern province, Mẫn appreciated its organisation, especially in the context of the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government making strong efforts to promote the application and development of science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

This move reflects the determination of the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people to enhance the application of advanced science and technology in order to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness, thereby meeting the locality’s development needs in the new phase.

He advised Bắc Ninh to invest in building a modern data centre, with a particular focus on developing artificial intelligence (AI), to meet the growing demand for data storage and processing, and optimise investment and operational costs while enhancing flexibility, safety, and data security.

Regarding digital economic development and supporting business digital transformation, the NA Chairman urged the provincial People’s Committee, relevant departments, sectors, and associations to develop and implement comprehensive programmes and solution packages to accompany businesses, especially those with small and medium sizes, cooperatives, and household businesses in the province.

Priority should be given to researching and providing in-depth digital transformation solutions and applying new technologies to key and advantageous economic sectors such as industrial production, tourism, and high-tech agriculture, Mẫn stated, adding that this will contribute to achieving and surpassing the target for the digital economy’s share in the GRDP.

The leader also recommended the province to develop a science, technology, and innovation ecosystem, including the establishment of high-tech industrial parks; build a high-quality workforce by attracting top-tier software engineers; and focus on developing digital data, building a digital government and digital society, and strongly reforming administrative procedures to better serve people and businesses, especially in the context of a streamlined political system.

Information technology must be applied in management and administration to build a clean and strong political system, grounded in science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation, he added.

At the forum, the NA Chairman witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the provincial People’s Committee and the Korea Chamber of Business in Việt Nam, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology, and the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. — VNA/VNS