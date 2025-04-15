'Steel roses' put aside personal feelings for common mission

HÀ NỘI — In the scorching heat of the training ground, each decisive and coordinated step from female soldiers weaves a story of will and pride.

Considered 'steel roses' amid the training ground's sun and wind, the women represent the resilience and courage of Việt Nam's female soldiers.

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025), the ‘steel roses’, or the female information officers and military band, are diligently practising for the parade.

Despite hardships and difficulties, they feel proud and honoured to carry out the mission assigned by the Fatherland.

Sweat for glory

As the sun rises, the female information officers' training ground bustles with the rhythmic sound of shoes hitting the ground.

Among the neat lines, Senior Lieutenant Trần Thị Hà stands with her petite figure but strong, determined eyes.

Hà, who joined the parade to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, considers her participation as an incomparable honour.

“Working in two major parades is an honour that not everyone has. We understand the responsibilities and expectations that our superiors place on us, so every step and every movement must demonstrate the precision, spirit and discipline of a soldier,” said Hà.

But behind the steady steps are months of hardship.

Under the scorching sun of April, the female soldiers practise seriously for hours. Their feet are blistered, their shoulders are sore, but they do not complain.

Hà and her comrades always remind each other: "We are representing the image of a peacetime soldier – resilient, brave and ready to sacrifice for the Fatherland."

Not just a soldier, Hà is also a wife in a military family. Her husband is Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Văn Linh, 35, also her comrade, who has always been by her side since she first joined the army.

Hà recalled: "When I prepared to go south for the parade, it was Linh who packed my luggage, prepared every uniform and every small item so that I could feel secure when setting off to do my duty.”

“Whenever I’m tired, he is the most solid support. After the training sessions, when I’m exhausted, I call him. Just hearing him say a few words of encouragement gives me more strength to continue trying," she said with emotion.

Flowers bloom on the training ground

Amid the neat and disciplined formation of the female information officers, the ‘steel flowers’ quietly spread their fragrance.

Without noise or ostentation, the female soldiers bring a very unique beauty: the beauty of resilience, of softness but not weakness, of silent sacrifice for the noble mission entrusted by the Fatherland.

Hà said: “We are women, but when we put on the uniform, our duties and spirit are the same as our male comrades. We are ready to overcome all challenges to complete the tasks assigned by the people and the nation.”

“Therefore, when I was selected to participate in the parade, I was ready to accept the task. Because for me and my comrades, it is a great honour, an affirmation of the bravery of female soldiers who are not afraid of hardships in the new era."

Many of Hà's teammates are also temporarily putting aside personal matters, living away from family to focus all their efforts on the common mission.

Hà said that for her, the most impressive aspect is the warm affection that people in the south sent to the northern soldiers.

“Right from the moment we arrived at the train station, local people came out to welcome us, gave us flowers and held our hands to encourage us. Some people only met us for a few minutes and had time to put cold towels and bottles of water in our hands. Those made us feel like we were returning to our own home," she said.

It was the warm welcome that fuelled the soldiers from the north, so that each step on the training ground was not only disciplined, but also carried the family sentiment between north and south.

“That sentiment made us even more determined to practise. Because we understand that we are a part of the sacred image of the country for a great national event,” said Hà.

Proud of Mom

The day Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Thị Duyên went to the Hà Nội Railway Station to go south for the parade, she was quite surprised to see her two children.

They ran to hug her. Without saying much, they gave her a clear message: "I will miss you very much and I am proud of you, Mom."

The journey from Hà Nội to the Biên Hoà training ground in the southern province of Đồng Nai is nearly 2,000km. This is not only a geographical distance but also a challenge to the will, determination and spirit of a soldier.

In the scorching, sultry sun of the south, despite the hardship, the female soldiers still regularly appear for every training session and rehearsal as assigned by the unit with concentration, discipline and pride.

Duyên and her female comrades' determination to "overcome the sun and the rain" originates from the homes they left behind.

She said: “Family is the biggest support for me. My husband is also a soldier. He understands every beat of life in the military, so he sympathises with my hardships during the peak period of preparation for the great national celebration.”

“When I was assigned to the south, he held my hand tightly and said ‘You can rest assured about your work, I will take good care of the children at home!’ That was a promise between two soldiers, although simple and unpretentious, but it was a great motivation for me to stand firm on the training ground," said Duyên.

After a long day of intense training, Duyên often opens her phone to see photos of her children, or short videos her husband sent her from Hà Nội.

Seeing the messages that her children and husband continuously send to encourage her, Duyên feels more secure in her work, making her confident and helping her overcome all difficulties.

Duyên said that, although sometimes the feeling of missing her family comes rushing back like a cool breeze, because of the trust and pride of her children, she is more determined to complete her mission to an excellent standard. She understands that what she is doing contributes to an important national event.

"It is not only a task, but also the pride of a soldier's whole family," she said. — VNS