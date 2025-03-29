Party chief attends music show honouring Party’s historic journey

ĐÀ NẴNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a music show titled 'The Party in the Spring of Great Victory' in the central city of Đà Nẵng on March 28.

The event celebrated the 95th anniversary of the municipal Party Organisation (March 28, 1930–2025), the 50th anniversary of the city’s liberation (March 29, 1975–2025), and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Through special performances, the show paid tribute to the Party’s 95-year journey, honouring the monumental contributions by the Communist Party of Việt Nam, President Hồ Chí Minh, revolutionary heroes, and veterans.

Featuring meticulously crafted acts imbued with the national spirit, the show vividly portrayed the resilience, bravery, and unwavering determination of the Vietnamese army and people under the Party's leadership during their struggle for the liberation of the South and national reunification.

In particular, the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign and the triumphant melody of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising were brought to life on stage, stirring the audience and rekindling memories of Việt Nam’s hard-fought victory. — VNS