Sympathy extended to Thailand, Myanmar over earthquake

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on March 28 has sent a message of sympathy to King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn following a devastating earthquake that struck Thailand and Myanmar earlier the same day, causing heavy human and property losses.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended sympathy to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, respectively.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also sent messages of sympathy to Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Than Swe.

The earthquake that struck both Myanmar and Thailand had a magnitude of 7.7. It occurred at 12:50 pm Myanmar time with the epicentre located 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to data statistics released on March 28 evening by the Myanmar government, the earthquake claimed at least 144 lives and injured over 700 others. — VNS