Vietnamese embassy in Thailand closely monitors Myanmar earthquake aftermath

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is keeping close watch on the situation following a strong earthquake in Myanmar on March 28 while maintaining close contact with local authorities to take citizen protection measures if necessary.

So said Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng while briefing Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the wake of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar on early March 28 afternoon and also triggered strong tremors felt across many areas in Laos and Thailand, including Bangkok.

Thailand’s local sources said that many schools and businesses in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces have temporarily closed due to the quake. Meanwhile, students in dormitories and rental housing have been advised to seek safe shelter.

Thai authorities are assessing the damage and monitoring aftershocks.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared a state of emergency in Bangkok after a 30-story building under construction in Bangkok collapsed, trapping at least 43 workers. The country's National Institute for Emergency Medicine said at least one worker has died while tens of others been rescued from the rubble.

The earthquake occurred at 12:50 pm (Myanmar time) with the epicentre located 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The quake and tremors have caused significant damage in several areas of this country, including the capital Nay Pyi Taw, along with the cities of Mandalay and Yangon.

A mosque in Mandalay collapsed, killing at least 10 people. The transportation system between Mandalay and Yangon has been severely damaged, with many roads having broken apart and onward travel cut off.

Urgent search and rescue operations are ongoing in Myanmar. Authorities assessing the extent of the damage and providing support for those affected.

In Laos, strong shaking could be felt in many buildings, causing panic among residents. Some people reported feeling prolonged tremors. — VNS