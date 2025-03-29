Mytel rushes to support Myanmar after earthquake

HÀ NỘI — In the wake of the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 (local time), causing extensive damage of property and loss of life, Mytel - Viettel's telecommunications brand in Myanmar - demonstrated an unwavering commitment and sense of responsibility, swiftly implementing emergency measures to assist those affected.

Within hours of the earthquake’s occurrence, Mytel launched a comprehensive emergency response campaign aimed at supporting nearly four million customers across 98 districts and townships nationwide.

Each person in the affected regions received 1GB of data, 300 minutes of calls, and 300 SMS messages to facilitate communication with relatives and stay updated on vital information from government and rescue agencies.

In an effort to help those enduring widespread power outages, Mytel also set up mobile charging stations in the hardest-hit areas, ensuring that people could remain connected.

Mytel’s engineers, technicians, and staff worked tirelessly through the night, ensuring that the telecommunications network remained operational despite the devastation.

The company deployed dozens of mobile broadcasting stations and activated backup equipment, maintaining communication infrastructure essential for rescue efforts and community support.

Mytel also organised 45 distribution points, providing essential aid, including 10,000 meals for those in need, with plans to expand these efforts in the coming days.

The severity of the earthquake prompted the Myanmar government to urgently call for international assistance.

In such a critical moment, Mytel's swift and effective response not only alleviated some of the immediate concerns of the Myanmar people but also showcased the solidarity and compassion of the Vietnamese people in supporting the international community during times of crisis. — VNS