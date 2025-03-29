HCM City begins construction of pedestrian bridge over Sài Gòn River

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities on Saturdya broke ground on the city’s first pedestrian bridge crossing the Sài Gòn River, linking District 1 with the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area in Thủ Đức City, with a total investment of nearly VNĐ1 trillion ( US$39 million).

The project, overseen by the HCM City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction and Investment, will be a total length of over 500m with an elegant, curving form, resembling a silk ribbon draped across the river.

The bridge will start from Bạch Đằng Wharf Park in District 1 and end at the riverside park and central square in Thủ Thiêm.

The bridge will be exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists; motorised vehicles are strictly prohibited. Completion is expected in 2026.

According to city planners, the pedestrian bridge will serve as an essential link, completing the network of public spaces along the Sài Gòn River while seamlessly connecting the historic city centre with the emerging Thủ Thiêm urban area.

Inspired by traditional Vietnamese cultural elements such as the image of a flying crane and the iconic conical hat (nón lá), the bridge will be fitted with resting areas, landscaping, spaces for street performances and decorative lighting.

The structure is expected to become both a vital piece of transport infrastructure and an attractive public space for residents and tourists alike.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Bùi Xuân Cường highlighted the project’s importance within the city’s broader strategy of developing liveable, people-centred urban spaces.

“This bridge will not only be a landmark for the city’s architecture but also a driving force in improving the quality of life for our citizens,” Cường remarked.

In recent years, HCM City has placed greater emphasis on enhancing public spaces and non-motorised transport systems as part of its long-term vision of becoming a modern, sustainable waterfront metropolis. — VNS