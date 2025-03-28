Quảng Nam to wipe out over 6,100 substandard houses in 2025

QUẢNG NAM — The central province of Quảng Nam will do away with more than 6,100 temporary and dilapidated houses this year, aiming at improving living conditions for local residents.

Of the figure, more than 4,000 houses will be rebuilt, and the remainders repaired, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Dũng said on March 28, noting that beneficiaries are ethnic minority people in mountainous areas.

He said that Quảng Nam has so far constructed or renovated 5,590 homes, including over 4,000 completely rebuilt.

For the 2023–2025 period, Quảng Nam targets construction and repairs for 11,761 substandard houses for people who rendered service to the nation as well as poor and near-poor households, with a total cost of nearly VNĐ595 billion (US$23.26 million), including some VNĐ250 billion from the central budget while the rest from the local budget and donations from the public.

Dũng ordered the provincial Department of Finance to ensure funding allocation for localities before April 10. Meanwhile, local authorities must make commitments to beneficiaries about construction timeliness and quality. — VNS