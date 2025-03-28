Humanitarian campaign collects more than VNĐ5 billion to support people in need

HÀ NỘI — More than 184,000 people participated in the Triệu bước chân nhân ái - Tiếp nối trang sử vàng (Million steps of kindness - Continuing the golden history) campaign organised by the Việt Nam Red Cross Society.

The campaign involves participants walking or running and recording results on the online platform vRace, and started on November 23, 2024. It will continue until April 28.

For every one kilometre completed, the campaign’s supporters will donate VNĐ1,000 to its humanitarian goal.

To date, participants have conquered more than 5.6 million kilometres and raised VNĐ5 billion (nearly US$200,000) to carry out humanitarian activities, helping people in difficult circumstances nationwide.

Vinasoy Soy Milk Education Promotion Fund has participated in this phase of the campaign with 4.5 million kilometres completed, raising VNĐ4.5 billion; Care For Vietnam has completed 320,000km, raising VNĐ320 million; and He Chun Logistics Limited Liability Company finished 800,000km, raising VNĐ800 million for the cause.

All of the donations will be used to organise nutritional support activities for poor and disabled children at schools and in disadvantaged areas, as well as to build boarding kitchens and provide sustainable livelihoods, along with other humanitarian assistance activities.

The campaign is currently entering its Finishing Phase (March 10 to April 28), aiming to wrap up just before the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification on April 30. During this phase, the organiser is expected to raise about VNĐ1.5 billion to support nutrition for 5,000 poor and disabled children.

Businesses and organisations can register to donate in cash (VNĐ1,000 per kilometre) or give goods to support the campaign's humanitarian goals, such as free medical examinations, medicine, housing and livelihood support for the poor, along with nutritional support, clean water and physical and mental development support for poor and disabled children.

People can also donate directly to account number 2022 at Military Bank (MB). Account holder: Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee with transfer content: NHANDAO2025. — VNS