Nghệ An takes drastic actions to fight IUU fishing

NGHỆ AN — The central province of Nghệ An has taken drastic actions to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s seafood exports lifted.

With a coastline of 82km, a large fleet of over 3,100 fishing vessels, and about 12,000 workers directly involved in the sector, the province has deeply experienced the impact of the EC’s yellow card.

Its anti-IUU fishing efforts pay off, particularly in raising fishermen’s awareness and promoting coordination among agencies.

In 2024 alone, the provincial Border Guard Command collaborated with authorities in coastal districts and competent forces to organise 12 communications sessions, reaching 2,235 people. Relevant units worked with localities to conduct 108 broadcasts on local loudspeakers, hold 82 communications sessions in wards and communes for over 3,440 fishermen, and distribute 3,550 leaflets.

At the same time, the owners of 5,582 vessels signed commitments to not engage in IUU fishing. Nearly 98.6 per cent of fishing boats have installed vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment. Fishermen strictly comply with regulations regarding departure and fishing activities.

Phạm Văn Tuấn, a fisherman from Ngọc Bích Commune, Diễn Châu District, said that local fishermen are now aware of the importance of removing the "yellow card."

In addition to communications activities, Nghệ An has mobilised the entire political system in the fight against IUU fishing.

As a core force, in recent years, the provincial Border Guard Command has directed units to coordinate with competent forces and local authorities to monitor the situation, enhance patrols, and promptly detect, combat, and prevent violations.

In addition to supporting fishermen in regulation compliance, the force is determined to handle violations. In 2024 alone, thanks to coordinated efforts, they detected and handled 191 cases, imposing administrative fines exceeding VNĐ4.3 billion (US$167,700). — VNS