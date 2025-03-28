Man detained in suspected murder of five-year-old child in southern Việt Nam

AN GIANG — Police in An Giang Province have detained Lê Văn Trường from Tân Châu Town in connection to an ongoing investigation into the suspected murder of a five-year-old girl.

Trường has been identified as the primary suspect in the alleged abuse and death of K., his wife's daughter, in suspicious circumstances.

The case came to light on Thursday, when the Criminal Investigation Agency of An Giang Province received a report from the Long Thạnh Ward Police about the unusual death of K.

Despite the unusual circumstances, the family had swiftly arranged a funeral for K.

At the same time, K.’s biological father filed a petition requesting an exhumation to clarify his daughter’s cause of death, suspecting foul play.

Given the complexity of the case, provincial police have collaborated with other relevant authorities to exhume the body and investigate the matter thoroughly.

The results of the autopsy revealed that five-year-old's death was caused by acute blood loss due to a ruptured liver and spleen.

The investigation soon focused on Trường, who was living with K.’s mother, Nguyễn Thị Thúy Nguyên. Both Trường and Nguyên were brought in for questioning.

Initially, both suspects denied any involvement in K’s death. However, after hours of intensive questioning, police said both Trường and Nguyên admitted to their roles in the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nguyên, 31, from Tân Châu Town, had previously been in a relationship with T.V.K. from Cà Mau Province and had two children, K. and A.

After their breakup in mid-2024, Nguyên met and began living with Trường, bringing her two children to live with them as well.

In recent weeks, Trường allegedly became angry with K.’s behaviour, as he claimed she frequently ignored him and made demands. Police said he admitted to repeatedly beating K.

On the afternoon of March 23, when Trường returned home from work, K asked him to take her to find her mother. Authorities said that in a fit of rage, Trường dragged K into his bedroom and struck her several times on her stomach and body.

Trường’s mother allegedly witnessed the incident and intervened.

A few days later, K developed a fever, but the family did not take her to hospital, believing it to be a common illness.

On Wednesday, K. felt very weak, but Trường still took her to kindergarten.

On the way there, K. suddenly fainted, and Trường rushed her to Tân Châu Regional General Hospital for emergency care but K. died around 20 minutes later.

Trường and Nguyên later took K.’s body to Nguyên’s mother’s home in Long Hưng Ward to prepare for her burial, and the funeral was held that evening.

Nguyên later also confessed to repeatedly beating K. with a whip. During these beatings, Nguyên allegedly told police that K. would beg her in pain, and Nguyên would only stop when K. could no longer endure it.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS