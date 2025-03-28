No reports of Vietnamese nationals in Myanmar, Thailand affected by earthquake: Foreign ministry

HÀ NỘI — There has been so far no reports on Vietnamese nationals in Myanmar and Thailand affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake occurring in central Myanmar on Friday afternoon that sent shockwaves across Southeast Asia, Vietnamese foreign ministry said.

Immediately after receiving the information, the foreign ministry stated it has directed Vietnamese representative agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to quickly grasp information about the situation of Vietnamese citizens.

According to preliminary information from Vietnamese representative agencies in Myanmar and Thailand, so far, there has been no information available about Vietnamese people being impacted by the earthquake.

Following the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese representative agencies in Myanmar and Thailand continue to maintain close contact with local authorities and Vietnamese community contacts in earthquake-affected localities to closely monitor the situation; be ready to deploy citizen protection plans if necessary; advise people to closely monitor announcements and follow the instructions of local authorities to prevent earthquake aftershocks in the next 24 hours.

Vietnamese citizens in need of assistance can contact Vietnamese representative agencies in Myanmar and Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Citizen Protection Hotline at the following numbers:

- Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar: +95 966088 8998, email: vnembmyr2012@gmail.com

- Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand: +66898966653, email: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn

- Vietnamese Foreign Ministry's Citizen Protection Hotline: +84.981.84.84.84.

Emergency responses

Myanmar’s military government has called for international humanitarian aid and declared a state of emergency across six areas in the wake of the earthquake.

The six areas are Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Shan State, Naypyidaw and Bago.

Foreign media reported that Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing visited a hospital in Naypyidaw where injured victims are being treated after the disaster.

Myanmar authorities have not yet released official information about the damage. However, as the earthquake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10km, the impact level could be very strong. Images posted on the country's electronic information pages show many high-rise buildings tilted or collapsed. It is predicted that human and property damage could be very large.

According to Myanmar's DVP news agency, the Aung Pan Hotel in the southern state of Shan collapsed after the earthquake, killing two people and trapping 20 others.

In Thailand, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has declared a Level-2 disaster zone after suffering severe damage from the earthquake's aftershocks from the neighbouring country. The Bangkok mayor has been tasked with coordinating emergency response operations. The latest information showed that at least two people have died in the capital.

In Laos and Việt Nam, tremors could be felt in many high-rise buildings.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is concerned by the situation and ready to offer all possible assistance.

“Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” Modi said via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). — VNS