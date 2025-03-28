Earthquake in Myanmar causes tremors in Hà Nội, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam’s Institute of Geophysics has reported that a 7.3 magnitude earthquake has struck in Myanmar, with tremors felt in Hà Nội, HCM City and other parts of the country.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency’s Tin Tức online newspaper, Nguyễn Xuân Anh, director of the institute under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology, said that the earthquake occurred at 1.20pm.

The epicentre was located at coordinates 21.71 N, 96.02 E, about 600km north of Myanmar capital Yangon, with a depth of 10km and a magnitude of 7.3.

"The earthquake had a significant impact, with tremors spreading to areas with tall buildings. High-rise buildings and apartment complexes in Hà Nội were also affected," Anh said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake's magnitude as 7.7, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) stated a magnitude of 6.9 for Myanmar and 7.3 for the Thai capital, Bangkok.

The tremors were felt widely across South East Asia.

In Hà Nội, many buildings in districts of Hoàng Mai, Đống Đa, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Đông, Hoài Đức districts reported strong shaking.

Living on the 10th floor of an apartment block in Hà Nội's Hoàng Mai District, Đỗ Đình Phát said the building shook violently, causing panic as people rushed to the lobby.

“I've never felt an earthquake so strongly before, it kept swaying continuously. I'm still in shock," he said

Lưu Thị Vân, a resident of a 21-storey building in Hoàng Mai District, said: "I thought I was dizzy, but then realised it was the earthquake. The chandelier, fans and light fixtures were swaying like pendulums."

Hương Giang, who lives in a building in Hoài Đức District, said: "Suddenly, I felt the furniture shaking strongly for about five minutes. It was truly terrifying."

In HCM City, many residents in high-rise buildings in District 1, Phú Nhuận District and District 11 also reported feeling tremors and rushed outside for safety.

Diễm Thư, living in the Tân Phước apartment complex in District 11, said she was resting when suddenly her apartment started shaking violently.

“Once I regained my senses, I realised it was definitely an earthquake. Stepping into the corridor, I saw many people running downstairs. We all shared the same feeling and rushed to the ground floor for safety."— VNS