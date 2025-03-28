Hà Nội invests in new $28m eye hospital

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will be investing more than VNĐ718 billion (US$28 million) to build a public Eye Hospital at a new location in Phú Lương Ward of the outlying Hà Đông District.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The main goal of the investment project recently approved by the People’s Committee of Hà Nội is to establish a specialised eye hospital equipped with modern facilities and technology, fully capable of meeting requirements for diagnosis and treatment.

The decision comes amid persistent overcrowding in the city's existing eye hospitals, particularly in public healthcare facilities, which have struggled to meet the growing demand for eye care services. The capital city’s public Eye Hospital is currently located on Hai Bà Trưng Street in Hoàn Kiếm District.

Upon completion, the hospital at the new location will have a total of 250 beds.

The main facility will consist of a nine-story building with an underground floor.

Supporting infrastructure will also be built, including a main entrance, secondary gates, security guardhouses, fencing, power stations, backup generators, medical gas stations, wastewater and waste treatment facilities and a car park.

The committee has mandated that the project developer ensure the accuracy of all project quantities, costs, structural calculations and the legality of the submitted approval documentation.

The developer is also tasked with reviewing and updating the local infrastructure connection plan to ensure economic and technical efficiency and to guarantee seamless operational integration between the project’s internal and external infrastructure.

Additionally, the developer must address and refine any feedback provided by relevant authorities during the evaluation process, incorporating any observations noted in the official approval results from the Department of Construction.

This is to ensure the construction and cost estimation designs are in line with urban planning requirements, optimising technical and economic efficiency and reducing any potential waste of investment funds.

The developer is responsible for managing the project and selecting contractors in compliance with regulations on public investment management, public procurement and contractor selection.

Relevant departments and sectors are required to collaborate with the project developer, providing guidance and ensuring the project is executed in accordance with current regulations.— VNS