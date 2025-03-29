Politics & Law
Home Society

First charter flight from Iran lands in Hà Nội, boosting tourism ties

March 29, 2025 - 11:01
Charter flights offer a swift, direct connection between the two nations, unlocking potential for broader cooperation in aviation, trade, culture, and education.
Iranian tourists on the first-ever charter flight to Hà Nội land at Nội Bài International Airport on Friday. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội welcomed more than 200 Iranian tourists on Friday aboard the first-ever charter flight from the West Asian nation.

The event marked a significant milestone for the city’s tourism industry and opened new avenues for cultural exchange and tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Iran.

The landmark flight was organised by Asia Destination Management JSC (ASIA DMC) in collaboration with HG Group subsidiaries, including HG Aviation, Iran’s Meraj Airlines, and other strategic partners in Iran.

According to Subhash Chandar, Managing Director of ASIA DMC, the group chose Việt Nam as its destination to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year, a traditional holiday marking the beginning of spring.

For this special occasion, a nine-day itinerary was crafted to showcase Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage, natural wonders, and historical landmarks from north to south.

A particular highlight was a cyclo tour through Hà Nội’s historic 36 Old Quarter streets, offering an unforgettable glimpse into a city that seamlessly blends tradition with vibrant modernity.

Following Hà Nội, the group will continue to renowned destinations, including Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the scenic Ba Na Hills in Đà Nẵng, the romantic Hội An Ancient Town, and conclude their journey in HCM City, visiting historical sites such as the Củ Chi Tunnels, Bến Thành Market, and the Sài Gòn Central Post Office.

As Việt Nam seeks to diversify its tourism markets and tap into emerging sources of visitors, the collaboration with Iran, a country of over 80 million people with a rising demand for international travel, represents a strategic move.

Charter flights offer a swift, direct connection between the two nations, unlocking potential for broader cooperation in aviation, trade, culture, and education.

Just days earlier, on March 19, HCM City also received its first charter flight from Iran, signaling the start of a robust push to strengthen ties between the two countries. — VNS

Life & Style

HCM City welcomes first charter flight from Iran

Expanding into the Middle Eastern market not only diversifies the country's tourist sources but also creates opportunities to develop premium tourism products, improve service quality, and strengthen Việt Nam's position on the global tourism map.

Society

Hà Nội invests in new $28m eye hospital

The decision comes amid persistent overcrowding in the city's existing eye hospitals, particularly in public healthcare facilities, which have struggled to meet the growing demand for eye care services.
Society

Nghệ An takes drastic actions to fight IUU fishing

The central province of Nghệ An has taken drastic actions to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to have the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Việt Nam’s seafood exports lifted.

