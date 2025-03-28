Huế: Suspect arrested for activities aimed at overthrowing people's government

HUẾ — The central city of Huế’s police security investigation agency has officially announced the prosecution and temporary detention of Nguyễn Xuân Bình, a resident born in 1976, for alleged activities aimed at overthrowing the people’s government.

The decisions have been approved by the local People's Procuracy.

Authorities searched Bình’s residence, seizing various electronic devices and other evidence linked to his alleged offences.

According to preliminary investigations, Huế Police determined that the man had used the internet and digital applications to connect with members of the terrorist organisation “Chính phủ Quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời” (Provisional National Government of Vietnam), seeking their support for membership. He then applied, received approval, and was assigned a code name to communicate and operate.

He regularly participated in online training sessions organised by the group, learning methods for distributing leaflets and evading police detection. Bình reportedly collected unauthorised personal data from nearly fifty individuals to support a so-called “referendum” to elect Đào Minh Quân as the “President of the Third Republic of Vietnam.”

Furthermore, under directives from the terrorist organisation, Bình prepared propaganda leaflets intending to distribute them during the fiftieth anniversaries of Huế’s liberation as well as of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

The security investigation agency continues to investigate the case to handle it strictly in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Public Security has classified the “Chính phủ Quốc gia Việt Nam lâm thời” as a terrorist organisation. Its typical methods include collecting personal information and promising financial rewards from abroad to entice citizens into joining. Authorities urge the public to report any involvement with this group to the nearest police station to prevent and address potential threats. — VNS