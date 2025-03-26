Bangkok secures second place in Time Out’s Best Food Cities of 2025

BANGKOK — Bangkok has been named the world’s second-best food city for 2025 by Time Out, rising from sixth place last year. The only city ahead is New Orleans, which claimed the top spot.

The city’s ranking reflects its reputation as a culinary powerhouse, driven by exceptional flavors, accessibility, and convenience. Bangkok’s vibrant food culture thrives on a mix of traditional street vendors, innovative restaurants, and late-night eateries, offering an unparalleled dining experience at every corner.

With food stalls and restaurants spread across the city, along with seamless food delivery services, Bangkok ensures that great meals are always within reach. According to the survey, the city’s food scene could climb even higher by introducing more creative, fun, and affordable dining options.

With this momentum, Bangkok is well-positioned to become the world’s ultimate food capital. — The Nation/ANN