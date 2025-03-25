Cuban newspaper launches special sub-web marking 65 years of Việt Nam-Cuba ties

HAVANA Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, has launched a special sub-web featuring rare images and archival materials celebrating the special solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba, which mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year (December 2, 1960 – 2025).

Released in the same year that Granma celebrates the 60th anniversary since its first issue (October 4, 1965), the sub-web is more than just an archive, it is a visual chronicle of a historic brotherhood. Among its highlights are iconic moments such as Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s famous declaration: “For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood,” President Hồ Chí Minh’s warm reception of the first Cuban delegation on its official visit to Việt Nam, and the sugar-laden ships from Cuba arriving at Hải Phòng port.

The sub-web, titled “Cuba y Vietnam: Lo del andar” (Cuba and Việt Nam: Shared Journeys), launched on March 24, aspires to be the most vivid living museum of this time-honoured friendship.

It brings together a vast collection of materials, including over 5,000 articles from Việt Nam’s resistance war against the US imperialists, 200 rare colour photos of Hà Nội in the 1970s, and the original transcript of Fidel Castro’s speech during his historic visit to Việt Nam's central province of Quảng Trị in 1973 amid the ravages of war.

Over the past six decades, Granma journalists have stood alongside the Vietnamese people, reporting from the frontlines. Late journalist Marta Rojas, who dedicated her life to covering Việt Nam, once said she felt like a Cuban born in the Mekong Delta. A veteran correspondent, Rojas was the last foreign journalist to interview President Hồ Chí Minh. She also witnessed Việt Nam’s national reunification on April 30, 1975.

Readers can access the special sub-web at: https://www.granma.cu/vietnam-y-cuba. VNA/VNS