Flights cancelled at Bali airport due to volcanic eruption

JAKARTA — Bali island’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport reported the cancellation of 16 international flights in a single day following the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores district, East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia.

According to General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, as of 4pm on March 21 (local time), eight departing and eight arriving international flights were cancelled by airlines due to flight safety and security considerations.

Shahab noted that the volcanic eruption had begun affecting airport operations since March 21 morning from 8.45am, although the airport's airspace in South Bali remained safe.

The general manager explained that in preparation for the impact of the spread of volcanic ash on operations, airport authorities conducted an aerodrome observation using a paper test with negative results, indicating no volcanic ash was found in the airport area.

He also shared that passengers on affected routes are directed to contact their respective airlines directly.

The airlines notified passengers via email and gave passengers the option of a refund, rescheduling or rerouting, he added. — VNA/VNS