Blackpink’s Rose maintains No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100

SEOUL — Rose of Blackpink held on to her No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with APT., according to the chart dated on March 22.

The Bruno Mars collaboration is spending 21 weeks on the main songs chart and 12 weeks among the top ten. This ties the record set by Psy’s Gangnam Style in 2012. Rose also set a record, notching the highest rung on the chart for a K-pop female soloist at No. 3, which she maintained for two weeks.

The single ranked No. 15 on UK’s Official Singles Top 100 extending its stay to 21st week, after spending six weeks at No. 2.

APT. is a prerelease from her first solo album, Rosie, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard 200 and No. 4 on UK’s Official Albums Top 100. The Korea Herald/ANN