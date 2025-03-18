Politics & Law
Home World

Blackpink’s Rose maintains No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100

March 18, 2025 - 11:59
Rose of Blackpink held on to her No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with APT., according to the chart dated on March 22.
Rose of Blackpink. Photo courtesy of The Black Label

SEOUL — Rose of Blackpink held on to her No. 6 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with APT., according to the chart dated on March 22.

The Bruno Mars collaboration is spending 21 weeks on the main songs chart and 12 weeks among the top ten. This ties the record set by Psy’s Gangnam Style in 2012. Rose also set a record, notching the highest rung on the chart for a K-pop female soloist at No. 3, which she maintained for two weeks.

The single ranked No. 15 on UK’s Official Singles Top 100 extending its stay to 21st week, after spending six weeks at No. 2.

APT. is a prerelease from her first solo album, Rosie, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard 200 and No. 4 on UK’s Official Albums Top 100. The Korea Herald/ANN

Related Stories



More on this story

World

Singapore to apply AI in elderly care

As Singapore's aging population grows rapidly, projected to reach 25 per cent of the total population by 2030, technology is seen as a key solution to address healthcare workforce shortages.
World

Thai government pushes for gender equality

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Government is committed to promoting gender equality in all settings through various policies, including amending discriminatory laws, eradicating domestic violence, extending maternity leave, improving access to quality childcare, and supporting the Thai Women Empowerment Fund.

