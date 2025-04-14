Politics & Law
Việt Nam developing wind turbine blades that align with weather conditions

April 14, 2025 - 11:04
Việt Nam is focusing on the development and application of green energy technologies, including the technology surrounding wind turbine blades and solar panel production.
Wind turbine systems in Ninh Thuận Province, Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is focusing on the development and application of green energy technologies, including the technology surrounding wind turbine blades and solar panel production, as it wants to fully tap its advantages in geography and climate to develop renewable energy.

Over the past years, the country has implemented several policies related to the development of green and clean energy, such as the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; the National Energy Development Strategy by 2030, with a vision to 2045; and the eighth National Power Development Plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

For wind energy in Việt Nam, the plains, coastal regions and some areas with relatively good wind speeds have seen investment in large-scale wind power projects to join the national grid. However, the exploitation of wind energy has not yet matched the available potential, especially in areas with average and low wind speeds.

Additionally, the design and development of wind turbine blades suited to the specific climate and terrain in each region have yet to be thoroughly researched.

Based on the above reality, a research team at the Centre for Renewable Energy Technology Development under the Institute of Science and Technology for Energy and Environment (Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology) has conducted an academy-level project related to wind turbine blades suitable for low wind speeds in Việt Nam.

Dr. Lê Quang Sáng, head of the project, shared that scientists have successfully developed and manufactured five models of wind turbine blades.

Professor, Dr. Trịnh Văn Tuyên, a member of the Scientific Council at the Institute of Science and Technology for Energy and Environment, evaluated that this research marks an important step forward in the design and manufacturing of wind turbine blades specifically for low wind speed regions.

The new blade technology not only meets operational efficiency requirements but also opens up practical application opportunities, making a significant contribution to enhancing the exploitation of wind energy resources in Việt Nam, he affirmed. — VNS

Vietnam green transformation

