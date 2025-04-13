A high-tech herbal processing plant opens in Ninh Thuận

NINH THUẬN — A high-tech herbal processing factory, worth VNĐ30 billion (US$1.17 million), has opened in the south central province of Ninh Thuận.

Developed by LKVN Herbal JSC, the facility spans nearly 1.5ha in Ninh Sơn District's Quảng Sơn Industrial Cluster.

At the inauguration ceremony, Trịnh Minh Hoàng, deputy chairman of the provincial People's Committee, praised the company’s innovative approach and commitment to overcoming challenges throughout the construction and commissioning of the facility.

He expressed confidence in the company’s future, highlighting its potential to apply environmentally friendly technologies, improve product quality and build a reputable domestic brand with a vision toward international markets.

Hoàng also called on relevant agencies and local authorities to continue supporting the investor and other enterprises, ensuring favourable conditions for stable investment and development within the province.

The company's director Nguyễn Ngọc Bình said the new factory has a designed capacity of 20 million products per year. It will process a variety of herbal products including ginseng tea bags, tablets, pillows and other medicinal plant-based items.

This is the first project to be established in the Quảng Sơn Industrial Cluster. Its launch marks a significant step forward in the local herbal industry, aiming to enhance the value of medicinal plants and promote a closed value chain from research and cultivation to processing and product distribution.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of a standardised medicinal value chain that aligns with international standards, while ensuring stable consumption and sustainable product value. — VNS