Ninh Thuận attracts investment to elevate tourism service quality

The south central province of Ninh Thuận is taking comprehensive measures focused on attracting investment and enhancing tourism service quality.

Ninh Thuận, known as the "land of sun and wind", is striving to become a tourist magnet on the South Central Coast and on Việt Nam’s tourism map.

The province boasts unique tourism potential, from the pristine beauty of beaches like Bình Tiên, Ninh Chữ and Cà Ná, to the lush vineyards of Thái An, the majestic sand dunes of Nam Cương and Sơn Hải, and the rich cultural heritage of the Chăm and Raglai ethnic people.

With its year-round warm climate, Ninh Thuận is an ideal destination for beach and eco-tourism.

Nguyễn Long Biên, vice chairman of the Ninh Thuận People's Committee (provincial administration), said the province was actively attracting investment into urban-tourism projects and diversifying tourism services to create a strong appeal, encourage longer stays, and boost tourism spending.

With the goal of making tourism a key economic sector by 2025 and achieving sustainable development by 2030, Ninh Thuận prioritises investment in key areas in the north and south of the province and central Phan Rang Tháp Chàm City, according to the official.

The province is developing a network of hotels, commercial centres, integrated entertainment complexes, and high-end coastal resorts, aiming to offer unique and attractive tourism experiences.

By 2030, Ninh Thuận plans to have 12 urban areas, including six coastal cities, including Phan Rang Tháp Chàm, Vĩnh Hy, Thanh Hải, Khánh Hải, Sơn Hải, and Cà Ná, designed with a harmonious blend of urban and tourism infrastructure, preserving their distinctive local character.

The province currently has approved 55 tourism projects with total registered capital of VNĐ50.6 trillion.

Among them, 27 projects are operational, worth over VNĐ4 trillion, 18 projects are under construction, worth VNĐ40 trillion, and 10 projects are finalising legal procedures before construction, worth VNĐ6.67 trillion.

Many investors are focusing on developing integrated tourism cities with "All-in-One" amenities, catering to diverse needs, including leisure tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and wellness tourism.

A prime example is the Bình Sơn Ninh Chữ coastal urban project in Phan Rang Tháp Chàm, spanning over 54 hectares with an investment of more than VNĐ17 trillion.

This project includes 1,000 townhouses and villas, 10,000 apartments, and a chain of 3-5 star hotels and serviced apartments.

According to Trần Phú Chiến, chairman of Hacom Holdings, the company is accelerating the construction of townhouses, shophouses, hotels, social housing, commercial centres, and an international hospital, contributing to urban economic growth and coastal tourism development.

To establish tourism as a leading economic sector, Ninh Thuận focuses on high-end, specialised tourism products, particularly unique marine tourism experiences.

The province has approved a master plan for Ninh Chữ National Tourism Area, covering 10,200 hectares of land and 2,000 hectares of coastal tourism services, stretching 105 km along the shoreline.

This area is expected to drive economic and social development, especially in tourism, for Ninh Thuận and the South Central Coast.

Alongside investment attraction, Ninh Thuận is enhancing and diversifying tourism products and services while upgrading accommodation facilities in terms of quantity, scale, architecture, and amenities.

The province currently has 213 accommodation establishments with 4,706 rooms.

Additionally, Ninh Thuận is strengthening tourism linkages with other provinces and cities nationwide.

As a result, in 2024, the province welcomed over 3.4 million domestic and international tourists, generating an estimated VNĐ3.9 trillion in tourism revenue.

Aiming for greater heights

According to the Ninh Thuận Socio-Economic Master Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, approved by the Prime Minister, the province is positioned as a land of unique value.

The strategy is to maximise this distinct value, creating competitive advantages for the economy, particularly in tourism, to unlock new growth potential.

Vice Chairman Biên said that to make tourism a key economic sector, Ninh Thuận was taking comprehensive measures.

These include improving the investment and business environment, offering the highest incentives under government regulations, streamlining administrative procedures, and facilitating tourism and real estate business operations.

The province also focuses on leveraging its internal strengths to make it a safe, friendly, and unique destination offering memorable experiences, according to Biên.

Ninh Thuận is actively attracting investment to enhance tourism service quality, focusing on sustainable development, nature conservation, and cultural preservation.

The province aims to improve accommodation, dining, and entertainment services, develop high-end tourism products for high-spending visitors, and strengthen cooperation with other regions to boost tourism.

The provincial government has identified three main tourism product groups.

The first includes beach resorts, Chăm cultural heritage tourism, high-tech agricultural tourism, and eco-tourism linked to Núi Chúa National Park.

The second group features innovative products such as adventure tourism, semi-wildlife hunting, railway experiences, and wellness tourism.

The third group consists of supplementary tourism activities, including community-based tourism, culinary experiences, visits to renewable energy sites, and tourism-related commerce.

Moreover, Ninh Thuận encourages tourism businesses to create new, competitive, and attractive products.

The province promotes cultural events and festivals, integrates tourism with local speciality products, and leverages cultural heritage for tourism development.

It also prioritises training and developing a skilled tourism workforce, actively participates in domestic and international tourism events, and enhances tourism promotion across media platforms.

With these comprehensive initiatives, Ninh Thuận aims to welcome 3.6 million visitors this year, including 3.45 million domestic tourists and 150,000 foreigners, generating an estimated VNĐ4.5 trillion in tourism revenue. VNS