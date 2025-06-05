New TV programme launched to highlight consumer fraud and protect buyers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Television (VTV) on Thursday launched a new television programme aimed at addressing the growing challenge of counterfeit and substandard goods in the domestic market, and at promoting responsible consumerism.

Titled Combating Fraud – Protecting Consumers, the programme is scheduled to air weekly at 5.10 p.m. every Friday on VTV1 starting from June 13. It will also be available on digital platforms including VTVGo, VTV24’s YouTube channel, and VTV’s official social media pages.

Speaking at the launch, VTV Deputy General Director Đỗ Thanh Hải noted that the current Vietnamese market is increasingly affected by the proliferation of fake and low-quality goods, which are distributed widely through social media, e-commerce sites, while also being sold in traditional markets.

“This environment makes it extremely difficult for consumers to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent products,” Hải said.

He added that gaps in legal enforcement and oversight at the local level have allowed poor-quality goods to penetrate the market, undermining consumer confidence and distorting fair competition.

“The consequences are not only economic losses but also significant public health risks and a growing erosion of trust in the market,” he said.

The ten minute weekly programme is designed as an accessible media tool to raise awareness among consumers, enabling them to make more informed decisions and become active participants in a healthier marketplace.

Organisers said the show will also serve as a bridge between policy and practice, giving voice to consumer concerns while reflecting the government’s commitment to building a transparent and trustworthy business environment.

With a full season of 52 episodes planned for 2025, the programme aims to promote commercial ethics, support legitimate businesses, and encourage producers and retailers to reject trade fraud and substandard practices.

Accompanying the initiative is Hoa Sen Home – the construction materials and interior retail chain under Hoa Sen Group – which has long been a vocal advocate for consumer rights and a leading force behind the 'Say No to Counterfeit Products' campaign.

The programme underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder cooperation in protecting the rights of consumers and building a sustainable, rules-based economy. — VNS