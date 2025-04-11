Politics & Law
April 11, 2025 - 20:23
The Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025 has officially opened in Hanoi, bringing together tourism businesses, promotion agencies and travellers from around the world. This year’s fair highlights the growing role of technology in tourism, including AI and robotics, while offering a wide range of travel packages, both domestic and international. The event runs until April 13, so now it’s the perfect time to grab a great deal!

