MICE Expo 2025 to create business opportunities, push tourism development

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA) and the Việt Nam MICE Tourism Association (VMA) on April 11 introduced one of their largest event of the year -- MICE Expo 2025 -- which received great attention of businesses at the ongoing Việt Nam International Travel Mart.

According to the organisers the third expo will be held on September 26 at the Hà Nội's National Convention Centre, expecting the largest ever number of participants.

"With an expected scale of 800 businesses and 1,500 delegates attending, the MICE Expo 2025 will certainly be good opportunities for businesses to introduce and promote their products, assess the situation, and build plans towards a long-term goal of ‘Positioning Việt Nam's MICE tourism brand on the world map’," said VMA Chairman Nguyễn Đức Anh.

Aiming to maximize the potential and strengths of Việt Nam MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Tourism in the overall development of national tourism, the Expo also help businesses exchange information; update trends, services and products; and expand joint ventures and partnerships.

It is also considered a forum for related sides to evaluate opportunities and challenges; and discuss visions and strategies to develop Vietnamese MICE Tourism professionally, effectively, and sustainably, in line with the green transformation and digital transformation goals, according to organisers.

Within its framework many activities will be organised. Among them are the trade promotion activities in the Business Matching B2B session.

It is a meeting place for 150 sellers, who are representatives of hotels, cruise ships, destinations, event venues, golf courses, event equipment suppliers, gifts, land tour companies, and 1,500 buyers from 800 travel companies, event organisers, media companies and other orgnisations to meet and discuss on products and services, while seeking cooperation opportunities.

A forum entitled Công nghệ và Di sản Trong Sự Phát Triển Du Lịch MICE (Technology and Heritage in MICE Tourism Development) will be held featuring 350 delegates from state management agencies, tourism development agencies, destination management units, media, and experts as well as leaders of tourism businesses.

They will find solutions to promote MICE tourism development with the centre is national tangible and intangible heritages. The key issues are the role of heritage in the development of MICE tourism and application of technology to enhance the value of Heritage (Heritech from Heritage).

In addition the business activities, organisers will also hold sidelined events including sport tournaments such as the first pickleball competition and the third VMC Golf Cup.

Participants can conduct their new route surveys in Hà Nội and neighbouring areas to build new, unique, high-end, heritage-rich products; and also practice sport with tourism-concerning people.

An online walk will also be launched in couple of weeks to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the national tourism industry establishment (July 9, 1960-2025).

Also on April 11, the organisers hold a conference discusing about future of MICE Tourism with artificial intelligence (AI).

During the show, experts talked about the opportunity of MICE Tourism when applying AI in its activities and benefits of businesses when using AI.

Some AI-powered devices and technologies, which are the first of its kind in the world made by Vietnamese technicians, are being introduced. The products, which will be showed to the public next month, will strongly support people working in the field of tourism as well as visitors while traveling in Việt Nam. — VNS