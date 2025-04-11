Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park named top adventure travel site

QUẢNG BÌNH — The UK-based travel magazine Wanderlust has named the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park in the central province of Quảng Bình as the top adventure travel destination in Việt Nam.

This recognition further cements the park’s status on the global tourism map, presenting a valuable opportunity for Quảng Bình to further promote its image and attract more domestic and international visitors.

According to Wanderlust, the Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park captivates adventure seekers with its majestic cave systems hidden within pristine forests and unspoiled natural landscapes.

Quảng Bình is known as the “Kingdom of caves,” home to over 400 caves of various sizes. The most iconic is Sơn Đoòng, the world’s largest cave, first discovered by locals in 1990 and officially explored in 2009. Since August 2013, Sơn Đoòng expedition tours have been offered as part of Việt Nam’s adventure tourism, attracting adventure travelers around the world.

Beyond its vast cave system, the National Park offers a range of unique adventure experiences. Visitors can paddle through caves, explore fast-flowing underground rivers, or camp overnight deep inside the caverns.

The Phong Nha – Kẻ Bàng National Park is also home to a rich ecosystem, with 154 mammal species and 314 bird species. Notably, the discovery of several new species in 2024 further highlights its exceptional biodiversity value.

In addition to the park, the magazine also highlighted several must-try adventure experiences in Việt Nam, such as trekking in Sa Pa in the northern province of Lào Cai, scuba diving in Nha Trang in the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa, and canyoning in Đà Lạt in the central highlands province of Lâm Đồng.

Previously, the UK publication included Sơn Đoòng Cave in Quảng Bình in its late-March roundup of nine "otherworldly" destinations, which make visitors feel like they belong on another planet. VNA/VNS