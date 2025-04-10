Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Tourism individuals and agencies honoured at VITA Awards

April 10, 2025 - 17:23
HÀ NÔI -- The Việt Nam Tourism Association has honoured the leading lights in national tourism, with their VITA Awards, celebrating 69 individuals and 155 agencies for their contributions in the last year for the development of domestic tourism sector.

The ceremony, on Thursday, was within the framework of the ongoing Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2025.

Representatives of agencies hosting tourism events are honoured at the ceremony. VNS Photo Hương Sen

“Not only honouring contributions, VITA Awards opens a chance to advertise tourism products and services as well as destinations with rich local cultural identity to visitors in and outside the country,” said Cao Thị Ngọc Lan, Standing Deputy Chairperson of VITA. “Through that, the ceremony helps enhance position of businesses, capabilities to compete and build trademark for Việt Nam’s tourism in the international market.”

At the ceremony, the VITA officially announced a movement inside the sector themed 'Việt Nam tourism rises high to enter the new era – an era of green and digital transformation'.

VITA also encourages tourism businesses to speed up digital transformation, apply modern technology, especially AI and robots to improve competitiveness, service quality and tourists’ experiences.

Journalist Nguyễn Thị Lê Hương of Việt Nam News (at the centre) receives a certificate of merit at the VITA Awards. VNS Photo Hương Sen

At the same ceremony, journalist Nguyễn Thị Lê Hương of Việt Nam News was among ten media professionals in the country praised for her outstanding coverage of VITA’s activities in the last year. VNS

Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM)

