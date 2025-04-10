Vietnamese children's books honoured at Brussels library

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese children's books have officially joined the shelves of Muntpunt Library in Brussels, marking a meaningful step in promoting the mother tongue among Vietnamese families in Belgium.

Gifted by the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium (UGVB), the Vietnamese-language book collection features folktales such as The Hundred-Knot Bamboo Tree, along with poetry and picture books aimed at children aged under 7.

Nguyễn Chung Thủy, head of the UGVB's Culture and Society Committee, said the initiative aims to build a “Vietnamese corner” where children can read, recite poetry, play traditional games and use their mother tongue with ease and joy.

Brenda, head of the children’s books section at the library, said that Muntpunt is committed to supporting immigrant communities in preserving their native languages and fostering a reading culture. She described the presence of Vietnamese books in a public cultural space as “incredibly valuable”.

Amid the dominant languages of Belgium – French, Dutch, German and English –Vietnamese is now represented, serving as a bridge between children of Vietnamese descent and their cultural roots.

At the book handover ceremony, 13-year-old Vũ Hồng Ngân said Vietnamese books remind her of reading with her grandparents in Việt Nam and help her retain her language skills.

Meanwhile, Lisa, nearly nine and born in Belgium, impressed attendees by reading Vietnamese poetry fluently. Inspired by her mother’s lullabies and stories, she said she enjoys discovering more about Việt Nam through books.

Author and journalist Kiều Bích Hương contributed her comic series "OGO Code", which portrays the lives of children in multicultural families. She stressed that reading in one’s mother tongue strengthens both cultural identity and family bonds.

Parents play a vital role in preserving the Vietnamese language at home. Many have formed small support groups to share experiences and encourage one another to keep their heritage language alive. VNA/VNS