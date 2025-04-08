Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Museum shines bright

April 08, 2025 - 18:43
A private art glass collection by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, will soon be open to public at his museum in Ba Vì District on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. With around 1,500 rare objects, mostly made of glass, the museum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people to explore the art of glass from around the world. Please take a look at the exhibits!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom