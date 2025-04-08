Museum shines bright

A private art glass collection by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, will soon be open to public at his museum in Ba Vì District on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. With around 1,500 rare objects, mostly made of glass, the museum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people to explore the art of glass from around the world. Please take a look at the exhibits!
A Vietnamese-English bilingual book on slipper orchids has been published by Thế Giới (World) Publishing House, the result of a huge volume of research by an outstanding scientist inspired by the love of the flower.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification (1975-2025), art units under the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports will organise a series of performances for the public at central locations across various districts of the city, from April 27 to May 7.
Hà Nội, with its diverse culinary treasures built on a thousand-year cultural foundation, has transformed cuisine into a part of the cultural industry, with various measures being taken to promote its brand and elevate the status of the capital city's cuisine.