Museum shines bright

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A private art glass collection by Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Chairman of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations, will soon be open to public at his museum in Ba Vì District on the western outskirts of Hà Nội. With around 1,500 rare objects, mostly made of glass, the museum offers an opportunity for Vietnamese people to explore the art of glass from around the world. Please take a look at the exhibits!