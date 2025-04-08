Vietnamese worldwide honour Hùng Kings with pride and unity

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese communities around the globe came together in heartfelt ceremonies to commemorate the Hùng Kings, the legendary founders of Việt Nam, reaffirming the enduring national tradition of honouring one’s roots and preserving cultural identity, no matter where life leads.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Vietnamese community in the country, held an incense-offering ceremony on Monday in commemoration of the Hùng Kings. In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Lý Đức Trung recounted the legacy of the Hùng Kings and Việt Nam’s 4,000-year history of nation building and defending. He highlighted how this proud heritage continues to shape the vibrant, dynamic Việt Nam known and admired today.

The event also featured a cultural exchange with local friends, offering a glimpse into Việt Nam’s rich traditions. A highlight was the awarding of prizes in a mini photo contest that showcased stunning images of Việt Nam, captured by recent international visitors.

In Russia, the spirit of national pride resonated across the Vietnamese diaspora. A large turnout of Vietnamese expatriates from Moscow and neighbouring cities, alongside representatives from various associations and the embassy, gathered for a respectful ceremony in honour of their ancestors.

Representing the community, Nguyễn Cảnh Hồng Lĩnh, Vice President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Russia, stressed that wherever Vietnamese people live, patriotism and filial piety always act as a powerful thread binding them together.

Meanwhile in Laos, a similar event drew an enthusiastic response from the Vietnamese community. Phạm Văn Hùng, Chairman of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, expressed that their deep-rooted love for Việt Nam and pride in their ancestry have helped the community stay united and supportive. Their strong bonds and collective efforts continue to fuel growth, enhance prosperity, and contribute to both the homeland’s development and the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

The 2025 Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day in Laos was more than a ceremonial tribute. It became a moment of reflection, especially for younger generations, helping them better understand and embrace the cultural and historical treasures passed down through centuries. The celebration also helped further strengthen unity, foster compassion, and reinforce a deep emotional connection to Vietnam among expats. VNA/VNS



