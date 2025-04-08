Researcher launches unique in-depth book on slipper orchids

HÀ NỘI — A Vietnamese-English bilingual book on slipper orchar in Việt Nam has been published by Thế Giới (World) Publishing House.

The 500-page book, weighing nearly 3kg, provides essential information about all species of slipper orchids in Việt Nam, including descriptions of their biological characteristics and natural habitats, while calling on everyone to preserve their pristine environments.

Lan Hài Việt Nam-Vẻ Đẹp Quyến Rũ Của Tự Nhiên (Slipper orchids in Việt Nam – A Kaleidoscope of Beauty) is the result of a year-long journey across the country by researcher Chu Xuân Cảnh. In every locality he visited, he has observed, recorded, and photographed the flowers, creating a book that is distinctly different from any of those previous published in Việt Nam.

According to the author, Việt Nam is known as one of the countries with the richest orchid systems in the region, with 23 native species of slipper orchids and 118 naturally occurring hybrid species. However, the rampant exploitation and encroachment on forest land have put many species at risk of extinction.

“For me, studying orchids is not only about nurturing a passion, but also about connecting people around the world to better understand and conserve orchids, as well as protect the ecological environment,” Cảnh said.

“I hope this book gives readers the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of slipper orchids and to join together in preserving the precious natural values we are fortunate to inherit.”

Professor-Dr Trần Duy Quý, Director of the Asia-Pacific Science and Technology Cooperation Institute and Chairman of the Vietnam Orchid Business Association, praised the book for being so meticulous.

"Chu Xuân Cảnh possesses an extensive collection of data that no other author in Việt Nam studying slipper orchids has. The release of this book is a significant scientific event of 2025 and the author deserves to be recognised as an outstanding scientist in the field of Vietnamese slipper orchid research," he said.

The author Cảnh began his journey of biological research, not through formal education, but simply as an orchid enthusiast. His curiosity about the natural world, especially orchids, began in childhood and has since grown into a deep passion.

To date, he has had the opportunity to explore many forests in Việt Nam to study various orchid species, particularly slipper orchids.

A species which he discovered in 2009 has been named after him and was later described and published as a new species in the journal of the American Orchid Society in May 2010.

The 49-year-old is today renowned as one of the world's leading speakers on natural slipper orchids. He has been invited to present on the topic of Vietnamese slipper orchids at numerous international conferences and specialised workshops organised by slipper orchid societies in various countries, including the UK and the US. VNS