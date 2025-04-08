Numerous art programmes in Hà Nội to commemorate 50 years of national reunification

HÀ NỘI —On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification (1975-2025), art units under the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports will organise a series of performances for the public at central locations across various districts of the city, from April 27 to May 7.

Elaborately organised and featuring famous artists, the programme will honour Việt Nam’s achievements over 50 years of reunification, especially in the period of reform and global integration, while conveying the national aspiration for prosperity and affirming trust in the Party’s leadership.

The programme will centre on praising the Communist Party of Vietnam, President Hồ Chí Minh, and the love for the homeland, the country and the Vietnamese people.

They will particularly highlight the nation’s revolutionary traditions and the immense historical significance of the Liberation Day (April 30) and the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7), celebrating their profound impact on the country and the era.

The Thăng Long Music and Dance Theatre will host two shows, including an expansive performance on the evening of April 29 at the Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square stage in Hoàn Kiếm District.

Their second performance will take place on the evening of May 4 at the stage in front of the 'Determined to Sacrifice for the Fatherland' statue, near Ba Kieu Temple in Hoàn Kiếm District.

Also at the Bà Kiệu Temple stage, on the evening of April 30, the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre will present a sweeping artistic programme to mark the 50th anniversary dates. In celebration of the 71st anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre will also perform at the central stage of Cau Giay District on the evening of May 7.

The Hà Nội Circus and Variety Arts Theatre will hold two performances on the evenings of April 27 in Ứng Hòa District and April 30 in Đông Anh District. The Hanoi Cải Lương Theatre will perform in Mê Linh District on April 27 and in Thanh Oai District on May 4.

The Hà Nội Chèo Theatre will stage artistic programmes in Phú Xuyên District on April 27 and in Nam Từ Liêm District on April 30. Meanwhile, on April 27, the Hà Nội Drama Theatre will perform in Thạch Thất District, and on April 30, in Chương Mỹ District.

The Hà Nội Cultural Centre will host two evening performances, one on April 27 in Hà Đông District and another on April 29 in Hoài Đức District. — VNS