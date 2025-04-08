2025 Phủ Dầy Festival attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country

NAM ĐỊNH — The Phủ Dầy Festival2025 has officially kicked off at Phủ Dầy Historical and Cultural Relic Site in the northern province of Nam Định, attracting thousands of visitors and pilgrims from all over the country.

The Phủ Dầy Festival is an event associated with the legend of Holy Mother Liễu Hạnh, one of the tứ bất tử (four immortals) in Vietnamese folk beliefs.

The annual Phủ Dầy Festival is held to promote, preserve and foster the values of Vietnamese cultural heritage in conjunction with the development of spiritual tourism.

The Vice Chairman of Nam Định Provincial People's Committee, Hà Lan Anh, noted that the province is the place of origin, convergence and spread of the practice of worshipping Mẫu Tam Phủ (the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms) of the Vietnamese people, which was recognised by UNESCO as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'.

The complex of Phủ Dầy historical and cultural relics consists of nearly 20 temples, palaces, pagodas and mausoleums, spanning nearly 10km, with a history and culture covering hundreds of years.

Every year, during the festival season, the site attracts a large number of devotees and tourists from all over the country to practice spiritual beliefs according to the Mother Goddess worship custom, and to visit and admire the unique relics.

According to Đỗ Văn Kỳ, Vice Chairman of the District People's Committee and Head of the Festival Organising Committee, there are plans in place to ensure security and safety for local people and tourists, such as increased inspections, and stricter fines for overcharging, indulging in superstitions and gambling.

The Phủ Dầy Festival 2025 is held from March 31 to April 5 (from the third to the eighth day of the third lunar month), featuring traditional rituals such as the procession of the Mother Goddesses, the drawing words and torch relay, as well as unique events including Chầu Văn – Hầu Đồng (spiritual singing) performances, a dragon dance and wrestling competitions. — VNS