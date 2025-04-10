Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Keeping memories in flower lamps

April 10, 2025 - 16:55
Flowers may wither after a few days, but if you want to keep them forever, a shop in Hà Nội offers a service that preserves those memories in the form of beautiful lamps made from epoxy resin. Let’s visit the shop and chat with the initiator and her customers!

Revival of last abandoned ancient towers in Mỹ Sơn

In recent days, dedicated teams have been working tirelessly to finalise the preservation and restoration plans for the Mỹ Sơn Temple Complex, a special national monument in Quảng Nam Province. This remarkable site, known for its rich history and stunning architecture, is undergoing a renaissance.

