Programme relives moving wartime memories

HÀ NỘI — When the 'Three Readies' movement was launched to mobilise youth for national defence during the American war in Việt Nam in 1965, 18-year-old Nguyễn Tài Triệu wrote a letter in his own blood to volunteer to fight on the southern battlefields.

Triệu was among millions of young soldiers at the time who sacrificed their youth, blood and bodies for the ultimate national reunification on April 30, 1975.

Fifty years on, many of them gathered at a special programme held at Hà Nội Museum yesterday, recalling their heartfelt stories about their wartime experiences.

The programme, entitled Hà Nội – Ý Chí Và Niềm Tin Quyết Thắng (Hà Nội – Unyielding Will and Faith), has been launched by Hà Nội People's Committee, the city's Department of Culture and Sports (DoCS) and Hà Nội Museum.

According to Bạch Liên Hương, DoCS Director, the event aims to recall the heroic memories and express gratitude to the generations who sacrificed for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

“It also helps the younger generation better understand the patriotic traditions and the unwavering spirit of the revolutionary fighters through the authentic recalling of historical witnesses,” the director said.

“Additionally, it serves as a tribute to today's generation, who selflessly dedicate their youth and sacrifice for the independence and freedom of the nation, for the happiness and well-being of the people.”

As part of the programme, a special exhibition is being held at the museum, showcasing valuable documents and artefacts that reflect the resilience, perseverance and unwavering faith of the Hanoians during the resistance against French colonialism and American imperialism from 1954 to 1975, as well as honouring the great achievements that contributed to the nation's victory.

The highlight was a dialogue gathering historical witnesses of such monumental moments of the nation, including Colonel of the People's Armed Forces, Hero Đinh Thế Văn, Meritorious Artist and Director Phạm Việt Tùng, Captain Vũ Đăng Toàn and Sergeant Ngô Sỹ Nguyên.

Together they recalled the moving and heroic stories including the moment when tank 390 crashed through the gates of the Independence Palace, signifying the collapse of the Sài Gòn regime and the complete liberation of the South, leading to the reunification of the country.

"In the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, we faced many battles and travelled along winding, fierce roads, but perhaps the turn that led tank 390 to crash through the gates of the Independence Palace on the afternoon of April 30, 1975, is the most beautiful turn of my life," said Nguyễn Văn Tập, the driver of tank 390.

The Hà Nội – Unyielding Will and Faith exhibition displays many documents and items donated by organisations and individuals to the Hà Nội Museum.

These include military equipment, letters, photographs, administrative documents, diaries and other memorabilia from the wartime period. — VNS