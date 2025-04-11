Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Photographer opens first solo exhibition in HCM City

April 11, 2025 - 08:10
The exhibition, Trên Đỉnh Đổi Thay (Mountains of Change) features 68 works drawn from the documentary photo series of the same name, captured in Sa Pa from 2017 to 2024.
One of the photos taken by Bạch Nam Hải in Sa Pa Town, the northern mountain province of Lào Cai. Photo courtesy of the artist

HCM CITY — Photographer Bạch Nam Hải charts years of changes to Sa Pa in his first solo exhibition at the central Vin Gallery.

The exhibition Trên Đỉnh Đổi Thay (Mountains of Change) features 68 works drawn from the documentary photo series of the same name, captured in the northern mountain province of Lào Cai’s Sa Pa Town from 2017 to 2024.

This is an important milestone in Hải's career, showcasing his effort to move beyond the influence of renowned photographers and popular aesthetic trends, to boldly express his own narrative.

Although Sa Pa is familiar theme in Vietnamese photography, the aesthetics and content of the series by Hải embrace a simple and rustic approach, minimising visual effects to honour the story of life.

Hải arrived in Sa Pa in 2017 with a clear goal and plan, aiming to complete the photo shoot for his project in ten days.

However, after three weeks of wandering through the misty mountains, he realised that a larger story was calling out to be told. He returned to the city, filled with unnamed emotions and mixed thoughts, compelling him to revisit Sa Pa to continue this photo series and seek answers within himself.

"During my journey, I had the opportunity to immerse himself in the simplicity and beauty of the local people’s lives," said Hải.

"At the same time, I observed how visitors from various places interact with nature and the community. This experience sparked many questions within me about philosophy, worldview and human values.

"After eight years of contemplation, working to compile everything into a cohesive body of work, I finally completed Mountains of Change last year."

The documentary photo series depicts Sa Pa town from 2017 to 2024. In 2024, the area welcomed about 4.4 million tourists and is expected to see even larger numbers due to tourism promotion.

This polarisation - between traditional local lifestyles and large-scale tourism expansion - raises important questions about cultural exchange and sustainable development.

"Through the language of photography, I aim to share my observations and reflections, hoping to engage viewers and contribute to building a beautiful, sustainable future for Sa Pa as well as other regions in my homeland."

At the exhibition viewers are treated to images of reality, captured in a neat and concise manner, akin to simple prose yet rich with emotional depth. It aims to evoke the viewers' connection with the land, nature, people and culture of Sa Pa.

This connection seeks to inspire a deeper awareness of the events shaping surroundings issues that have a lasting and profound impact on people and everyday life. In an era of information overload, these vital matters can sometimes be overshadowed or forgotten amid the constant barrage of trends and distractions, said the gallery.

The exhibition will run until April 28 at 35/8 Nguyễn Văn Đậu, Bình Thạnh District, HCM City from 10am to 5pm. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Crocs-shaped cakes

Crocs is a popular footwear brand, but have you ever considered eating a pair? In HCM City locals are going head over heels for cakes shaped like crocs shoes, which are both tasty and adorable.
Life & Style

Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2025 kicks off

The fair has attracted tourism units from 56 provinces and cities across Việt Nam, from 16 countries and territories worldwide. The fair features approximately 450 booths, representing over 600 organisations and businesses, with international booths accounting for 15 per cent.
Life & Style

Keeping memories in flower lamps

Flowers may wither after a few days, but if you want to keep them forever, a shop in Hà Nội offers a service that preserves those memories in the form of beautiful lamps made from epoxy resin. Let’s visit the shop and chat with the initiator and her customers!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom